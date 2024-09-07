WATCH: Newly released footage from Oct. 7 shows Israeli hostage being kidnapped September 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-newly-released-footage-from-oct-7-shows-israeli-hostage-being-kidnapped/ Email Print Footage shows Eviatar David being beaten in the back of a truck en route to Gaza, where he is later seen in Hamas captivity. "I have never seen a human being so afraid" The family of hostage Eviatar David has shared new footage from his abduction on Oct 7 being beaten and abducted to Gaza. ️ @N12News pic.twitter.com/o3NxtnXYue — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 6, 2024 Eviatar DavidHamashostagesKidnappingOct 7th