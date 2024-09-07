Search

WATCH: Newly released footage from Oct. 7 shows Israeli hostage being kidnapped

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-newly-released-footage-from-oct-7-shows-israeli-hostage-being-kidnapped/
Email Print

Footage shows Eviatar David being beaten in the back of a truck en route to Gaza, where he is later seen in Hamas captivity.

>