Search

WATCH: NY kids praised for cursing Israel at pro-Hamas march on Oct. 7 anniversary

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ny-kids-praised-for-cursing-israel-at-pro-hamas-march-on-oct-7-anniversary/
Email Print

Children in radical Islamic settings are subjected to indoctrination, fostering hatred toward Israel and Jews, a sentiment starkly displayed at this march on the anniversary of the October 7th massacre.

>