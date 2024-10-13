WATCH: NY kids praised for cursing Israel at pro-Hamas march on Oct. 7 anniversary

Children in radical Islamic settings are subjected to indoctrination, fostering hatred toward Israel and Jews, a sentiment starkly displayed at this march on the anniversary of the October 7th massacre.

How lovely to see the palestinians brought their child indoctrination practices into the United States.

Here they are in Brooklyn, celebrating October 7th, making children shout "Fu*k Israel" and saying "Hamas should dig more tunnels" pic.twitter.com/mbfVMyo0QO

