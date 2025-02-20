WATCH: Palestinians bring their children to watch the horrific transfer of Israeli bodies February 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-bring-their-children-to-watch-the-horrific-transfer-of-israeli-bodies/ Email Print Other videos from the transfer contain clear audio of Palestinians whooping and cheering as Hamas terrorists parade dead Israelis in front of a depraved crowd.Gaza is partying today because they murdered an entire family, and will receive 602 living terrorists this weekend as a reward. pic.twitter.com/klEUHwr6U0— ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 20, 2025 Frauen und Kinder in Gaza versammeln sich, um einer grausamen Szene beizuwohnen: Inmitten von Musik, Jubel und festlicher Atmosphäre werden die leblosen Körper eines Kleinkinds, eines Säuglings und ihrer Mutter zur Schau gestellt. Wie kann eine solche Barbarei geschehen?… pic.twitter.com/XqsyoafceK — Ahmad Mansour ️ (@AhmadMansour__) February 20, 2025 Cheers and whistles from Gazans kids as Shiri Bibas’ coffin passes through them. Monsters.@imshin pic.twitter.com/V8IuuPyHLm— GAZAWOOD – the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) February 20, 2025 GazaHamashostagesPalestinians