WATCH: Performer sports swastika shirt at Montreal music festival, apologizes

Rapper Tyron Frampton, aka Slowthai, wore a shirt prominently displaying a bright red swastika during his on-stage performance at the Osheaga music festival in Montreal on Saturday – drawing wide coverage on Instagram and other social media.

Underneath the Nazi symbol, in smaller type, the word “Destroy” was written – but it was barely noticeable. The intent apparently was to slam the Nazi regime rather than to promote fascism.

Osheaga released a public apology on the social media platform, stating:

“A performer appeared on stage Saturday wearing a controversial t-shirt displaying a swastika that caused confusion. The t-shirt denounces the regime. We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have misinterpreted this message and felt hurt.”

Slowthai also apologized, saying, “I’m sorry to anyone who is offended by me wearing an anti-fascist/anti-regime t-shirt and the use of the symbol it represents. I want you to know I stand firmly against antisemitism and fascism of any kind, something the t-shirt was meant to illustrate with the word ‘destroy’ above the symbol.”