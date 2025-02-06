WATCH: Piers Morgan told Tucker Carlson off-camera that ‘he hates Israel in every fiber of his body’ February 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-piers-morgan-told-tucker-carlson-off-camera-that-he-hates-israel-in-every-fiber-of-his-body/ Email Print Piers Morgan, known for his political show, has hosted a range of detestable and antisemitic figures who have stated hateful and shameful things about Israel and Jews without a word of protest from him.Tucker Carlson says that Piers Morgan told him off camera that he hates Israel in every fiber of his body. This is something I had suspected for a while, and now we have proof of Piers Morgan’s vile hatred toward Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZamAW3sAxi— Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) February 2, 2025 IsraelPiers MorganTucker Carlson