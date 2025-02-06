WATCH: President Trump – ‘Let’s bring God back into our lives’ February 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-lets-bring-god-back-into-our-lives/ Email Print At the National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump urged people to embrace religion and God in their lives, underscoring its importance by announcing a new White House Faith Office.NEW⚡️Trump: "Let's bring God back into our lives." pic.twitter.com/qKam4uaj4y— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 6, 2025 Donald TrumpGodreligion