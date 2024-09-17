WATCH: Religious Israeli singing sensation sells out Madison Square Garden again September 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-religious-israeli-singing-sensation-sells-out-madison-square-garden-again/ Email Print In true Jewish spirit, Ishay Ribo sold out Madison Square Garden in New York for the second year in a row, singing prayers for the return of the hostages and inspiring thousands of American Jews with his voice. THE JEWISH PEOPLE ARE ALIVE!! A sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden last night, for Israeli superstar Ishay Ribo's concert, chanting: "Am Yisroel Chai." ✡️ Video by @NYCStein. pic.twitter.com/3nWmMcVSJu — Frum TikTok (@FrumTikTok) September 16, 2024 Last September, @IshayRibo became the first Israeli to sell-out @TheGarden. Last night he did it again. A moving and magical evening. Glad to have been there. pic.twitter.com/HMI4NAPdn9 — Elliott Z. Stein (@NYCStein) September 16, 2024 Read WATCH: US Senator urges Israel to put pressure on Iran to get the hostages back hostagesIshay RiboMSGsinger