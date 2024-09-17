Search

WATCH: Religious Israeli singing sensation sells out Madison Square Garden again

In true Jewish spirit, Ishay Ribo sold out Madison Square Garden in New York for the second year in a row, singing prayers for the return of the hostages and inspiring thousands of American Jews with his voice.



