WATCH: Shocking antisemitism at the University of Toronto September 7, 2024

Canary Mission has documented numerous outrageous cases of antisemitism at the University of Toronto, along with the complicity of its faculty.

I can't even… Just watch this and tell me that Toronto is safe for Jews! @canarymission is doing an amazing job documenting the unhinged crazy antisemitism allowed on campuses in Canada pic.twitter.com/UtSnYgrOC3

— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 6, 2024

AntisemitismCanadaHamas supportersJustin Trudeau