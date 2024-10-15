WATCH: Sky News anchor provides some moral clarity regarding UN, UNIFIL in Lebanon October 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sky-news-anchor-provides-some-moral-clarity-regarding-un-unifil-in-lebanon/ Email Print Sharri Markson of Sky News called out the UN and its peacekeeping force UNIFIL for allowing Hezbollah terrorists to embed itself in southern Lebanon in direct violation of its own resolution.Watch this absolutely phenomenal video of @SharriMarkson from @SkyNewsAust as she rips the United Nations apart with some brutal truths. It’s 4 minutes you do not want to miss!!!Thank you so much Sharri for always speaking out and standing up for truth pic.twitter.com/ltalK36Lc4— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) October 15, 2024 HezbollahResolution 1701Sharri Marksonsky newsUN