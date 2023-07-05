Search

WATCH: Footage of Tel Aviv terrorist stabbing man outside of cafe

Closed-circuit television footage reveals harrowing moments of terror attack in north Tel Aviv’s Ramat HaHayal neighborhood yesterday, when a 20-year-old Palestinian Arab terrorist rammed into a group of pedestrians waiting near a bus stop, then ran out of his vehicle and began stabbing Israelis outside of a cafe.