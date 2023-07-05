WATCH: Footage of Tel Aviv terrorist stabbing man outside of cafe July 5, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-terrorist-rams-into-pedestrians-in-tel-aviv-stabs-man-outside-of-cafe/ Email Print Closed-circuit television footage reveals harrowing moments of terror attack in north Tel Aviv’s Ramat HaHayal neighborhood yesterday, when a 20-year-old Palestinian Arab terrorist rammed into a group of pedestrians waiting near a bus stop, then ran out of his vehicle and began stabbing Israelis outside of a cafe. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/WhatsApp-Video-2023-07-05-at-10.12.06.mp4 Palestinian terrorRamming attackstabbing attackTel Aviv