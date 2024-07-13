WATCH: The moment former president Donald Trump got shot July 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-former-president-donald-trump-got-shot/ Email Print Initial reports indicate the former president is fine after getting hit by a bullet of sorts in his right ear. Secret Service agents rushed to the scene and whisked him away to safety.The moment it happened. pic.twitter.com/BNMulK0TSU— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 13, 2024Trump bravely got up and cheered his American people ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y9CiOTrjJZ— Lenka Houskova White (@white_lenka) July 13, 2024 Antifaassassination attemptDonald Trump