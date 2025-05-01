Search

WATCH: The moment a Palestinian arsonist starts massive Jerusalem hills wildfire

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-palestinian-arsonists-start-massive-jerusalem-hills-wildfire/
Email Print

Massive wildfires, possibly the largest in Israel’s history, have ravaged the Jerusalem area since Wednesday morning, forcing evacuations, road closures, and the cancellation of Israel’s Independence Day ceremony.

>