WATCH: The rabbi who knows the secret formula of Coca Cola May 8, 2023

Rabbi Yerachmiel Morrison, the rabbinic coordinator of Orthodox Union Kosher, spoke to Israel National News – Arutz Sheva during the 100th anniversary of the founding of the organization's kashrut division. Regarding Coca-Cola, Rabbi Morrison will not give away any secrets, saying only that his "mission" is "to help the company produce products that are kasher lemehadrin (the most stringent level of kashrut)."