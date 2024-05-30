WATCH: This is how Hamas abuses its own people May 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-this-is-how-hamas-abuses-its-own-people/ Email Print Hamas kills any opposition to the terror group, starves its own people by stealing millions of dollars of humanitarian aid, and embeds itself within civilian infrastructure. Displaying a brutal iron fist to maintain its power and prevent them from discussing the possibility of changing its regime — This is how Hamas abuses the residents of Gaza@eliorlevy | #KanIsraelstory pic.twitter.com/C2TarlZOeg— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 30, 2024 abuseGazansHamasstarvation