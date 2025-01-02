WATCH: Times Square filled with anti-Israel protesters during New Years countdown

Members of the crowd, many wearing keffiyehs and face masks, chanted, ‘There is only one solution: Intifada revolution,’ ‘We will honor all our martyrs,’ and ‘Gaza, you make us proud.’

New York City Pro-Palestinian Protesters Call to Follow the Lead of the Palestinian Resistance, to Escalate the Struggle, Chant: “There Is Only One Solution – Intifada Revolution!” pic.twitter.com/jK5Pzyc4sf — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 2, 2025

Hundreds of protesters in NYC are rallying today in the middle of Times Square on the first day of 2025 to stand in solidarity with Palestinians continuing to face an ongoing US funded genocide. pic.twitter.com/QckNpKhkzE — Gerard (@GerardDalbon) January 1, 2025