WATCH: U.S. targets Houthi leadership in massive strikes for third straight day

On March 17, 2025, U.S. strikes targeted Houthi leadership sites, radars, missile systems, and weapons storage facilities across more than 30 locations in Yemen aiming to cripple their infrastructure and secure the Red Sea.

