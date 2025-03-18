WATCH: U.S. targets Houthi leadership in massive strikes for third straight day March 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-u-s-targets-houthi-leadership-in-massive-strikes-for-third-straight-day/ Email Print On March 17, 2025, U.S. strikes targeted Houthi leadership sites, radars, missile systems, and weapons storage facilities across more than 30 locations in Yemen aiming to cripple their infrastructure and secure the Red Sea.WATCHFootage from Houthi’s Al-Masirah TV shows the aftermath of U.S. airstrikes on their government complex in northern Yemen’s Al-Jawf Governorate. @ariel_oseran pic.twitter.com/aWMvokCE8E— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 17, 2025 CENTCOM forces continue strikes against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists… pic.twitter.com/Ao5FD7mDHW— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 17, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-18-at-03.15.48_fa2efbaf.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-18-at-02.10.01_98d1bff1.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-17-at-02.29.10_43462717.mp4 CENTCOMHouthisYemen