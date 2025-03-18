WATCH: U.S. targets Houthi leadership in massive strikes for third straight day

On March 17, 2025, U.S. strikes targeted Houthi leadership sites, radars, missile systems, and weapons storage facilities across more than 30 locations in Yemen aiming to cripple their infrastructure and secure the Red Sea.

WATCH Footage from Houthi’s Al-Masirah TV shows the aftermath of U.S. airstrikes on their government complex in northern Yemen’s Al-Jawf Governorate. @ariel_oseran pic.twitter.com/aWMvokCE8E — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 17, 2025