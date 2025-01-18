WATCH: UK police demand Israel supporters remove F— Hamas sticker January 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-uk-police-demand-israel-supporters-remove-f-hamas-sticker/ Email Print The Metropolitan Police, attempting to appease Jewish leaders, issued a ban on anti-Israel protesters marching outside the Central Synagogue in Westminster, but police still demanded that Jewish counterprotesters remove a sticker reading F— Hamas.Absolutely Disgusting. The London police demand that Jews remove a sticker with “FCK HMS” on it.While in the background, the police allow hundreds of terror supporters to march towards Central Synagogue in London. pic.twitter.com/YxfDws8npf— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 18, 2025 Happening Now: Hamas demonstrators in London are attempting to defy break through the police line and defy police orders not to march outside of Central synagogue.The fact that police continue these violent hate matches shows who controls the UK. pic.twitter.com/i1rDZ79a8o— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 18, 2025 AntisemitismHamas stickerpoliceUK