WATCH: UK police demand Israel supporters remove F— Hamas sticker

The Metropolitan Police, attempting to appease Jewish leaders, issued a ban on anti-Israel protesters marching outside the Central Synagogue in Westminster, but police still demanded that Jewish counterprotesters remove a sticker reading F— Hamas.

While in the background, the police allow hundreds of terror supporters to march towards Central Synagogue in London.

Absolutely Disgusting. The London police demand that Jews remove a sticker with “FCK HMS” on it.

Happening Now: Hamas demonstrators in London are attempting to defy break through the police line and defy police orders not to march outside of Central synagogue.

The fact that police continue these violent hate matches shows who controls the UK. pic.twitter.com/i1rDZ79a8o

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 18, 2025