Search

WATCH: Undercover Israeli special forces eliminate terror squad in Nablus

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-undercover-israeli-special-forces-eliminate-terror-squad-in-nablus/
Email Print

The IDF targeted a terror cell located in Nablus in a daring daytime raid and killed four terrorists, including the leader of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.

>