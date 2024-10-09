WATCH: Undercover Israeli special forces eliminate terror squad in Nablus October 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-undercover-israeli-special-forces-eliminate-terror-squad-in-nablus/ Email Print The IDF targeted a terror cell located in Nablus in a daring daytime raid and killed four terrorists, including the leader of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.Additional Footage from the Israeli Special Forces Operation in Nablus shows a Car pulling up to Block another Vehicle from leaving, before several Plain-Clothed Operators armed with Suppressed-Rifles pile out of the Car and Eliminate the Driver and Front Seat Occupant. With them… pic.twitter.com/eSmrArSzTD— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 9, 2024 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/WhatsApp-Video-2024-10-09-at-19.19.11_3e0bf066.mp4Eliminated:Elimination of a squad of Terrorists in Nablus pic.twitter.com/frFdPnH6fD— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 9, 2024 A Team of Undercover Israeli Special Forces in Plain-Clothes, carried out a Targeted Elimination earlier in the West Bank City of Nablus, with the Operators seen exiting from a nearby Car before Opening-Fire on another Vehicle, resulting in the Death of at least 4 Terrorists. pic.twitter.com/8nv6wOtpdv— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 9, 2024 תיעוד מחיסול המחבלים בשכם@anastasia___stu @ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/Bv0EtqasUX— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 9, 2024 More video from the IDF undercover operation in Nablus pic.twitter.com/gxPBBSlqJv— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 9, 2024 Al-Aqsa Martyrs BrigadeIDFNablusundercover