WATCH: Undercover Israeli special forces eliminate terror squad in Nablus

The IDF targeted a terror cell located in Nablus in a daring daytime raid and killed four terrorists, including the leader of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.

Additional Footage from the Israeli Special Forces Operation in Nablus shows a Car pulling up to Block another Vehicle from leaving, before several Plain-Clothed Operators armed with Suppressed-Rifles pile out of the Car and Eliminate the Driver and Front Seat Occupant. With them… pic.twitter.com/eSmrArSzTD — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 9, 2024

Eliminated: Elimination of a squad of Terrorists in Nablus pic.twitter.com/frFdPnH6fD — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 9, 2024

A Team of Undercover Israeli Special Forces in Plain-Clothes, carried out a Targeted Elimination earlier in the West Bank City of Nablus, with the Operators seen exiting from a nearby Car before Opening-Fire on another Vehicle, resulting in the Death of at least 4 Terrorists. pic.twitter.com/8nv6wOtpdv — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 9, 2024