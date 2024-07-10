WATCH: UNRWA students reveal what they’re really taught in school

The children who have unfortunately been heavily brainwashed by UNRWA teachers and their surroundings expressed their deep hatred for Jews and Israel.

Ever wondered what education UNRWA 🇺🇳 provides?

"Stabbing Jews brings dignity to the Palestinians"

"We have to constantly stab them"

"I want to fight against Jews"

"They teach us that Jews are terrorists"

"I am ready to stab a Jew, and drive a car over them"

