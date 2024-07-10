WATCH: UNRWA students reveal what they’re really taught in school July 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-unrwa-students-reveal-what-theyre-really-taught-in-school/ Email Print The children who have unfortunately been heavily brainwashed by UNRWA teachers and their surroundings expressed their deep hatred for Jews and Israel.Ever wondered what education UNRWA 🇺🇳 provides?There you go 👇"Stabbing Jews brings dignity to the Palestinians""We have to constantly stab them""I want to fight against Jews""They teach us that Jews are terrorists""I am ready to stab a Jew, and drive a car over them" pic.twitter.com/gYTVvtU80X— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 10, 2024 AntisemitismschoolUNRWA