WATCH: Vice President Vance honors victims of the Holocaust in visit to Dachau death camp

February 14, 2025

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, visited the former Dachau concentration camp in Germany on Thursday, meeting with Holocaust survivor Abba Naor, Bavarian Memorial Foundation director Karl Freller, and other officials to honor the site's history.

DachauHolocaustJD Vance