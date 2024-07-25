Search

WATCH: ‘We all look up to you’ – Young American gives respect to wounded IDF soldier

This young American expressed his admiration to Lieutenant Jonathan Ben Hamo who lost his leg fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

