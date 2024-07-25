WATCH: ‘We all look up to you’ – Young American gives respect to wounded IDF soldier July 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-we-all-look-up-to-you-young-american-gives-respect-to-wounded-idf-soldier/ Email Print This young American expressed his admiration to Lieutenant Jonathan Ben Hamo who lost his leg fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Some nice young man came to give respect to IDF hero, Lieutenant Jonathan Ben Hamel, after the congress speech https://t.co/xg3S8IxywQ pic.twitter.com/KPaz2adqgZ — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 25, 2024 americansCongressIDFLieutenant Jonathan Ben Hamo