WATCH: White House press sec can’t name Harris’ ‘biggest achievement’ as VP

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked what Biden thinks Kamala Harris’s biggest achievement is, to which the press secretary danced around the question, saying they are partners in ‘historic and unprecedented achievements.’

