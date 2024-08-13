WATCH: White House press sec can’t name Harris’ ‘biggest achievement’ as VP August 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-white-house-press-sec-cant-name-harris-biggest-achievement-as-vp/ Email Print Karine Jean-Pierre was asked what Biden thinks Kamala Harris’s biggest achievement is, to which the press secretary danced around the question, saying they are partners in ‘historic and unprecedented achievements.’ NEW: Karine Jean Pierre can’t give an answer after a reporter asked her to name Kamala Harris’ biggest achievement as vice president. No achievements, no policy and she won’t even sit down for an interview. Reporter: “What does [Biden] see as the vice president’s biggest… pic.twitter.com/3ILm45QGfj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2024 Biden AdministrationKamala HarrisKarine Jean-Pierrepolicies