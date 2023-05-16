Search

WATCH: Who’s protesting the UN ‘Nakba’ commemoration – and who’s not?

The End Jew Hatred movement protested outside UN headquarters Monday night over its commemoration of the ‘Nakba’ – Arabic for ‘catastrophe,’ referring to the establishment of the modern Jewish state.

Where are all the other Jewish organizations?



 