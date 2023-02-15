WATCH: Why is this former PA minister so proud of his role in forging the Oslo Accords? February 15, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-why-is-this-former-pa-minister-so-proud-of-his-role-in-forging-the-oslo-accords/ Email Print Former Palestinian cabinet member Hassan Asfour said in a February 8, 2023, interview on Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) that he does not regret the part he played in the Oslo Accords because they led to the assassination of then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Israeli-Palestinian peaceOslo AccordsPalestinian AuthorityRabin assassinationYitzhak Rabin