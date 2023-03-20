WATCH: Why Trump is ‘very anxious’ about possible indictment

President Donald Trump is preparing for a possible indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Bragg on Monday when asked about the potential indictment of the former president, Fox News reported.

“The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, and so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety,” DeSantis said.