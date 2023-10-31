Wearing a yellow star, Israel’s UN ambassador compares Iran to Nazi Germany

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan wears a yellow Star of David that reads "Never Again" in honor of those killed in the unprecedented attack by Hamas, which triggered an ongoing war, as he addresses members of the U.N. Security Council at United Nations headquarters Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

‘The Ayatollah’s regime is the Nazi regime of our time,’ says Ambassador Gilad Erdan at the UN.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan compared the Hamas terrorist organization and its patron, the Iranian government, to Nazi Germany during an address at the United Nations Security Council on Monday.

With the entire Israeli mission to the UN wearing yellow Stars of David with the words “Never Again” during the hearing, Erdan blasted calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza and demands that Israel allow in more humanitarian aid.

“If this council had convened in June 1944, it would have dealt with the amount of fuel the Nazis had and the high death toll Germany had compared to Britain. You would have called for a ceasefire even before the Russians took over Stalingrad.”

“My grandfather’s story is a horror story of another time,” referencing his grandfather who was sent to Auschwitz.

“Of a distant time of unimaginable hatred. A time about which until three weeks ago we said ‘never again.’ But ‘never again’ happened again.”

Erdan also accused the international community of ignoring Hamas atrocities on October 7th, comparing reactions to the massacres to the lack of a response during the Holocaust.

“When Jewish babies were burned in Auschwitz, the world was silent, and today Jewish babies were burned in Be’eri and the towns of the South by the Nazi Hamas – and the world is silent again.”

“I will make you remember the shame of your silence every time you look at me.”

“I will wear the yellow patch until the Nazi Hamas is eliminated and until the Security Council stops being silent and condemns the October 7 massacre. Some of you have learned nothing in the last eighty years! Some of you have forgotten why the United Nations was founded. So I will remind you. From today on, every time you look at me you will remember.”

The Israeli ambassador argued that while Hamas as an organization constitutes a latter-day form of Nazism, Iran’s government is ultimately to blame.

“Hamas, they are modern Nazis – from their appalling inhumane violence to their ideology that calls for the extermination of the Jews. Hamas is not looking for a ‘solution’ to the conflict. They are not interested in dialogue. The only solution Hamas is interested in is the Final Solution – the extermination of the Jewish people.”

“However, Ismail Haniyeh – the leader of Hamas – is not Adolf Hitler. He is not the Fuehrer. He is not the leader of this death cult, which wants to rule the world. This role is played by the supreme leader of Iran, the bloodthirsty Ayatollah Khamenei.”

“Hitler’s Third Reich wanted to create a thousand-year empire spanning continents, just as Khamenei envisions his radical Shi’ite hegemony spanning the region and beyond.”

“The Ayatollah regime is the Nazi regime of our time, and their army includes Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the IRGC, and other jihadists. Instead of shouting ‘Sieg Heil!’ these radical Nazi Islamists shout, “Death to Israel! Death to America! Death to England!”