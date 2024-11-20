White House worried as Senate Democrats push arms embargo against Israel

Bernie Sanders joins progressive Democrats in pushing bill, set to go up for a vote Wednesday, that would block sales of major weapons systems to Israel, including fighter jets, missiles, tank ammunition, and more.

By World Israel News Staff

The Biden administration is pushing back against a set of bills set to be brought before the Democratic-controlled Senate Wednesday which would, if passed, impose a sweeping arms embargo against Israel, according to a report Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, four progressive members of the Democratic Senate caucus held a press conference in the Capitol, in support of legislation preventing the sale of key weapons systems to Israel.

Vermont’s Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, was joined by Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen, Oregon’s Jeff Merkley, and Vermont’s Peter Welch at the press conference, addressing a set of Joint Resolutions of Disapproval sponsored by senators Sanders, Welch, Merkley, and Hawaii’s Brian Schatz.

The package of bills, set to be voted on Wednesday, would prevent the transfer of at least 6 weapons systems to Israel, forcing the cancellation of over $20 billion worth of contracts.

The impacted contracts include deals for the sale of advanced versions of the F-15 fighter jet, tank shells, guided missiles, mortars, and ground vehicles.

In his address Tuesday, Sanders castigated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, decrying it as being “extremist,” and accusing Israel of going beyond a measured response to the October 7th, 2023 invasion.

“Israel clearly had a right to respond to the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7th,” said Sanders. “But Prime Minister Netanyahu’s extremist government has not simply waged war against Hamas. It has waged all-out war against the Palestinian people.”

Existing legislation regarding the sale of military equipment to foreign militaries are “very clear,” Sanders continued.

“The United States cannot provide weaponry to countries that violate internationally-recognized human rights, or block U.S. humanitarian aid. According to the United Nations, much of the international community and every humanitarian organization on the ground in Gaza, Israel is clearly in violation of these laws.”

Two U.S. officials told The Times of Israel that the Biden administration is actively working to block passage of the legislation, lobbying Democratic senators to vote against the measures.

While the measures are widely expected to fail in the narrowly divided Senate, where Democrats hold just a two-seat advantage, the White House fears that Wednesday’s vote could mark a turning point within the party regarding support for Israel, and is hoping after this month’s electoral defeat to bolster moderate elements within the party.

Last week, the Biden administration declined to impose new restrictions on the transfer of weapons to Israel, after a 30-day deadline passed regarding administration demands on Israel to ensure increased aid flow into Gaza and to limit the use of mass evacuation orders in the Gaza Strip.