You support ‘swastika wavers,’ Canadian PM tells Jewish lawmaker; community outraged

Justin Trudeau tells descendant of Holocaust survivors she belongs to a political party that supports Nazism.

By World Israel News Staff

Lawmakers in Canada’s House of Commons lost their cool during a tense parliamentary session on Wednesday during which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a Jewish MP,who is a descendant of Holocaust survivors that she and other members of the Conservative party are guilty of “standing with people who wave swastikas.”

Trudeau’s remark was aimed at MP Melissa Lantsman, the first Jewish woman elected as a Conservative lawmaker in the country.

Lantsman had asked Trudeau about his remarks characterizing people participating in mass anti-vaccine mandate protests “as very often misogynistic, racist, women-haters, science-deniers, the fringe.”

By using this language, Lantsman said, Trudeau is “fanning the flames of an unjustified national emergency.” She suggested that he was out of touch with the Canadian public.

In response, Trudeau accused Lantsman’s Conservative party of supporting Nazism.

“Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag,” Trudeau said.

He appeared to be referencing a handful out of the tens of thousands of protesters who were seen with Nazi flags.

Trudeau’s comment was immediately met with strong backlash throughout the chamber. Multiple lawmakers shouted at him to apologize.

“I’ve never seen such shameful and dishonorable remarks coming from this prime minister,” said Conservative MP Dane Lloyd. “My great-grandfather flew over 30 missions over Nazi Germany. My great-great-uncle’s body lies at the bottom of the English Channel. There are members of this Conservative caucus who are the descendants of victims of the Holocaust.

“For the prime minister to accuse any colleague in this House of standing with a swastika is shameful. I’m giving the prime minister an opportunity. I’m calling on him to unreservedly apologize for this shameful remark.”

Trudeau refused to apologize and left the parliamentary session early.

“I am a strong Jewish woman and a member of this House and a descendant of Holocaust survivors and … it’s never been singled out, and I’ve never been made to feel less,” Lantsman said in a Twitter statement.

“Except for today, when the prime minister accused me of standing with swastikas. I think he owes me an apology. I’d like an apology and I think he owes an apology to all members of this House.”