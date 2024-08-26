100 engagement rings donated to soldiers by Nova victim’s father

“Adir is not going to build a home in Israel,” says victim’s father. “But because of him, a lot of people will.”



By World Israel News Staff

The father of a young man who was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th is honoring his son’s legacy by gifting engagement rings to IDF soldiers.

Adir Mesika, 23, was killed in the Nova Festival massacre. According to witnesses, Mesika heroically helped a number of other partygoers escape the slaughter, before being gunned down.

Testimony from survivors of the massacre indicated that Mesika and his best friend charged a group of terrorists who were attempting to enter a bomb shelter where dozens were hiding.

Mesika and his friend were murdered, but Mesika’s girlfriend, Yuli, and many others who had hidden in the shelter survived due to his bravery.

Mesika’s father, Alon, is a jeweler who was worked for decades in Israel’s diamond capital, the Bursa district of Ramat Gan.

Shortly after his son’s murder, Alon heard of a soldier who was looking to propose to his longtime girlfriend. Mesika decided to gift a ring to the soldier, and from there, the project – called Adir’s Diamonds – was born.

Since November 2023, Mesika has given away 102 rings to IDF soldiers, helping those who had held off on proposing to their girlfriends due to financial concerns.

Speaking to Hebrew-language news outlet KAN, Mesika stressed that the rings are “not cheap” – valued at between 5,000 to 8,000 shekels ($1,360 to $2,100) each.

“The best, best, best part is getting the hugs from the soldiers,” Mesika said in a video interview with Tablet, tearing up.

He explained that Hamas’ goal in murdering young people was to prevent future generations of Jewish families.

By giving soldiers rings and encouraging them to get married and have children, Mesika said, he is defeating Hamas’ central goal.

“Adir is not going to build a home in Israel,” Mesika said. “But because of him, a lot of people will.”

Giving away rings and encouraging the establishment of Jewish families “is my win,” he added.

Mesika said he is not planning on stopping the project anytime soon, and will create “as many rings as I can.”