2024: Israel's year in photos

As 2024 comes to an end, here is a selection of the most memorable photos of an eventful year taken by The Press Service of Israel's photographers across the country.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli army reservists training in the Golan Heights on Jan. 4, 2024. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS

Worshipper light candles inside Jaffa's St. Peter's Russian Orthodox Church as Israel's Orthodox Christian communities celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, 2024. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS

A rare double rainbow over the Jezreel Valley on Feb. 4, 2024. The phenomenon usually occurs when the sun is positioned at a low angle in the sky during a rain shower. Photo by Pini Shvartzman/TPS

A helicopter evacuates Israelis injured in a car accident near the town of Pedu'el in Samaria on Feb. 20, 2024. Photo by Batya Sharabi/TPS

An Israeli tank fires at a Hamas position in the southern Gaza area of Khan Yunis on March 12, 2024. Photo by Elad Zagman/TPS-IL

Palestinians in central Gaza loot a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid on May 18, 2024. Photo by Majdi Fathi/TPS-IL

Fires sparked by Hezbollah rockets and drones rage in the area of Kiryat Shmona on June 3, 2024. Photo by Erez Ben Simon/TPS-IL

An Israeli cannon fires at a Hamas position in central Gaza in June 2024. Photo by TPS-IL

The scene of a Hezbollah rocket strike on a soccer field in Majdal Shams which killed 12 Druze youth and injured more than 30 on July 28, 2024. Photo by Erez Ben Simon/TPS-IL

The Perseid meteor shower as seen in Nahal Paran in Israel's southern Negev region on Aug. 8, 2024. Photo by Adele Raemer/TPS-IL

Israel's Banias Nature Reserve in the Golan Heights damaged by fires caused by Hezbollah rocket and drone barrages on Aug. 8, 2024. Photo by Shay Yadel El Porat/TPS-IL

Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon in September 2024. Photo by Eytan Schweber/TPS-IL

Palestinian children are vaccinated against polio, at a United Nations healthcare center in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on Sept. 1, 2024. To facilitate vaccinations, Israel designated a humanitarian corridor and safe areas. Photo by Majdi Fathi/TPS-IL

Missiles seen over Jerusalem during an Iranian barrage on Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by TPS-IL

Haifa Bay as Hezbollah fired 100 missiles during the afternoon of October 8, 2024, the heaviest barrage of the war. Photo by Antony Hershko/TPS-IL

Israelis in Tel Aviv protest the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Nov. 5, 2024. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL

Yoav Galant salutes Israel's military forces at the end of a press conference in Tel Aviv following his dismissal as Defense Minister on Nov. 5, 2024. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL

Emergency teams in Bnei Brak where falling fragments from an intercepted Hezbollah injured five people and started fires on Nov. 18, 2024. Photo by Shimon Baruch/TPS-IL

Israeli forces on the Syrian side of Mt. Hermon in the Golan Heights on Dec. 9, 2024. Israel, in coordination with UN observers, took control of the buffer zone to prevent Syrian rebels from advancing on the border. Photo by TPS-IL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court to give testimony in his corruption trial on Dec. 16, 2024. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL

Ships waiting to be unloaded at the entrance to the port of Haifa on Dec. 17, 2024. Photo by Sharon Leibel/TPS-IL