2024 Men of the Year: Real Americans against Hamasniks

For standing up against the terrorist-loving mobs, we salute Mario Torres, the Pi Kappa Phi brothers, baseball fans, and all the other everyday American heroes who said ‘enough’ to the Hamasniks

By The Washington Free Beacon

Americans are tolerant people. We grudgingly accept many things that would horrify other civilized societies: brat summer, Cybertrucks, “pit diapers.”

But our tolerance has its limits. And one of those limits is cheerleading for terrorists.

A mob of pro-Hamas student protesters learned this the hard way last spring when they stormed a Columbia University building in the middle of the night, ransacked the place, and barricaded themselves inside—along with several innocent maintenance workers.

Unfortunately for the pro-terrorist gang, one of the trapped janitors was Mario Torres. And he wasn’t going to sit back and tolerate their nonsense.

In a scene straight out of Scooby Doo, Torres pinned the rioters’ masked ringleader against the wall and ripped off his Columbia hoodie—revealing him to be creepy, 40-year-old trust fund baby James Carlson.

Carlson, who was neither a student nor a staff member at Columbia, was later charged with trespassing and arson related to the protests.

At the University of North Carolina last spring, a group of patriotic Pi Kappa Phi brothers also had enough when they saw Hamas-loving activists attempt to seize the Stars and Stripes from a campus flagpole and replace it with the Palestinian flag.

The fraternity brothers encircled the American flag for hours, protecting it from touching the ground, even as anti-Israel protesters taunted them with obscenities and threw rocks and water bottles at them.

Sports fans also shut down pro-Hamas demonstrators. At an Orioles-Guardians game last summer, thousands of spectators loudly booed a handful of anti-Israel activists who unfurled a “Free Palestine” banner in the bleachers, cheering when the agitators were booted from Camden Yards.

“F—–‘ Palestinian bull—-,” one fan yelled. F—–‘ Palestinian bull—-, indeed.

"F*ckin Palestinian Bullshit" The unfiltered response of Americans when the mob turns up at a baseball game. pic.twitter.com/azN4m8SAUu — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 27, 2024

For standing up against the terrorist-loving mobs, we salute Mario Torres, the Pi Kappa Phi brothers, baseball fans, and all the other everyday American heroes who said “enough” to the Hamasniks. You’re all Washington Free Beacon Men of the Year.