3 ‘Palestinian’ illegal invaders with terror ties caught at border

The Biden administration is complicit in every single invader.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Border Czar Kamala is still doing her best.

Border agents detained three Palestinian migrants who illegally crossed the southern border after they were found to have possible ties to terrorist organizations earlier this month, according to sources.

One of the migrants had “salacious photos” on their phone — including a picture of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle, federal law enforcement sources said.

In addition to the three Palestinians, federal authorities caught one migrant from Turkey who was also suspected of having ties to terror groups.

Mostly, they are only able to use US terror watchlists and other American resources to help determine which migrants could be a terror threat.

Border agents do not have access to terror or criminal databases from other countries.

“Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything international. Like, we really don’t and it kind of sucks,” said one border agent, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to give public statements.

“I wanted to get into Border Patrol and protect from terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country.”

How many more are already inside America? Dozens? Hundreds? Thousands?

Just go look at the D.C. Hamas riots.

Every enemy knows he can get into the country by flying into Cancun and then showing up at the border.

And the Biden administration is complicit in every single invader.

No amount of fact checks will change the fact that this administration has chosen to let the invasion continue.

And that beyond the everyday horrors happening in major cities like Chicago and New York, we will see terrorist attacks arising from this.