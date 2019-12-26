5 Iranian militants killed in drone attack at Syrian military base, report says

The strike took place in the same region where Iran is building its massive Imam Ali base just a short 50 km from the border with Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Syrian media on Wednesday reported a large explosion at a Syrian military base near the Iraqi border.

The U.K.-based civilian watchdog group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that at least five pro-Iranian militants were killed in the aerial drone attack that struck several facilities at a military base in the Al-Bukamal region of Syria.

According to the report, eyewitnesses told SOHR the drones had struck a facility belonging to the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

The Al-Bukamal area is where Iran is building its massive Imam Ali base just a short 50 kilometers from the border with Israel. The Iranian regime has been making its presence known in Syria for years, but this planned military base being constructed in Syria is the largest one to date.

Syrian media reported separately on Monday that air defenses intercepted on Sunday “hostile missiles coming from the occupied lands.”

Some reports indicate that that the missiles that weren’t intercepted hit weapons storage sites that were believed to house Iranian drones and missiles. The SOHR said that three “foreign citizens” were killed in the Sunday night attack.

Israel has not commented on the report.

One of the missiles fell in the Aqraba area south of Damascus, where Israel struck an Iranian team of drone operators last summer that was planning to carry out a Kamikaze-style attack on Israel.

Earlier in the month, Russian fighter jets reportedly intercepted Israeli warplanes that were alleged en route to attack Syria’s largest airbase. Known as the T-4, the Syrian airbase is believed to house Iranian forces, the Lebanese Hezbollah terror organization, and Syrian regime forces.

Israel considers Iranian entrenchment along its border in Syria an unacceptable threat and has carried out hundreds of airstrikes to slow Iran’s buildup in the region and its supply of weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.