7 injured in Hezbollah rocket attacks as US envoy arrives in Beirut

Scene of Hezbollah rocket attack in the northern Israeli city of Karmiel, November 19th, 2024. (United Hatzalah)

Amos Hochstein makes final push for ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, as the Iran-backed terror group pounds northern Israel with rocket barrages.

By World Israel News Staff

At least seven people were injured in Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel on Tuesday morning, as the Iranian-backed terror group launched over two dozen rockets at Israeli towns.

“Following the sirens that sounded between 09:50 and 09:51 in the Upper Galilee, Western Galilee, and Central Galilee areas, approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel,” the IDF said.

At least five of the rockets were launched towards central Israel, with ten more targeting the Upper Galilee, and the remaining ten launched towards the Central Galilee and Western Galilee.

Most of the rockets were either intercepted or landed in open areas, the army said.

One rocket which landed near a home in the northern town of Karmiel caused serious damage and injured five people.

The victims, who include a 70-year-old woman, were wounded by glass shards following the rocket’s explosion.

All five victims are listed in light condition.

Two others were lightly injured in a rocket attack on the coastal city of Netanya.

Emergency rescue teams from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom (MDA) were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims and evacuate them to local hospitals.

Later Tuesday morning, warning sirens were sounded in the Galilee after multiple drone aircraft were spotted entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

IDF forces shot down both of the drone aircraft, an army spokesperson said.

The attacks come as Biden administration envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut Tuesday morning for talks with Lebanese officials, as part of a final bid by the Biden White House to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Hochstein is reportedly hoping to secure final backing by Lebanon on a framework, before traveling to Israel to present the updated demands of the Lebanese government and Hezbollah.

On Monday, it was reported that the Lebanese government had largely accepted the American proposal, though Beirut had responded with a list of requested changes and “clarifications” for some provisions of the draft agreement, in particular those relating to Israel’s right to respond military in Lebanon to violations of the ceasefire.