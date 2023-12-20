8,000 PA Arabs allowed entry to Israel without ministers’ approval

Palestinian workers wait at the Erez crossing in Beit Hanun, in the northern Gaza Strip, as they wait to enter Israel for work, on March 13, 2022. Photo by Attia Muhammed/Flash90

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF has given the green light to allow 8,000 Arabs from the Palestinian Authority to enter Israel for work despite the vehement opposition from government ministers, according to a report Wednesday from Kan Reshet Bet.

The 8,000 is just 20% of the usual number of PA Arabs allowed in, with most returning to their places of employment in industrial areas such as Barkan and Mishor Adumim and in larger cities such as Ariel.

IDF brigade commanders and border security in Jerusalem approved the move, although approval wasn’t sought from government ministers, many of whom are opposed.

According to a report, the IDF has the authority to make these decisions without consulting political echelons.

They noted that just 5% of the Arab workers are going to pre-1967 borders in Israel whereas the remainder are working in Judea and Samaria.

The defense echelon argued earlier in the month that not allowing any PA Arabs to return to their employment in Israel may lead to the opening of another battlefront.

Leaders in Judea and Samaria, including Shlomo Ne’eman of Gush Etzion, Yossi Dagan of Samaria, and Israel Ganz of Binyamin, dispelled rumors that they had requested Arabs to return to work.

In a statement, the leaders said, “To our shock, we saw reports which made it seem as if our request to bring workers in to work in towns or within the Green Line, was approved. There was never any such thing!”

They continued, “We demand the Central Command explain why there are false reports on this matter.”

In late October, the IDF allowed 8,000 Arabs from the PA to return to their jobs in Israel to deal with a severe labor shortage.

However, Israel’s Socioeconomic Cabinet voted not to allow more Arab workers from the PA to return to Israel.

Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat posted on X, “The reality changed on 7/10 and unfortunately there are those who don’t realize it. The days that Israel will rely on the labor of Palestinian workers are over.”

“Whoever thinks that peace with the Palestinians can be bought with money has not learned lessons from the Black Shabbat [of Oct. 7]. We can’t give any gift to the Palestinians,” said the Likud Party minister.