‘A huge loss’ – IDF soldier killed in Gaza ambush near border

After weeks of relative quiet, an IDF tracker was killed by Hamas terrorists during a rescue operation in Gaza.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

An Israeli soldier was killed by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, marking the first time since the end of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire that a member of the IDF has has been killed in action.

Warrant Officer Ghaleb Sliman Alnasasra, 35, who served as a tracker in the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade, was killed while attempting to rescue other soldiers who had been wounded in an ambush.

According to initial findings from the IDF, a group of soldiers were fired upon by Hamas terrorists, who emerged from a tunnel in the buffer zone near the border with Israel.

That tunnel had been previously cleared by the miliary several days earlier.

The terrorists struck the unarmored army vehicle with an RPG, seriously wounding two soldiers.

A rescue brigade, which included Alnasara, reached the scene. While attempting to aid their wounded comrades, Hamas terrorists ignited an explosive device next to their vehicle.

The blast killed Alnasara and seriously wounded another three soldiers.

The Bedouin-Israeli, a native of Rahat, leaves behind a wife and three children.

Alnasara’s family is well-established in Rahat, with many of its members having served in the Israeli military, a relative told Hebrew-language outlet Ynet.

“This is a great loss for the family. [Ghaleb] was close to my heart. He was very well-regarded and respected,” his uncle, Salim, told the outlet.

Alnasra’s slaying is “not just a loss for his family, but for the Bedouin community and the people of Israel,” Salim added.

“I loved him. He…supported his family with dignity. Together, we will win,” he said, using a phrase coined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing support for total victory over Hamas.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire collapsed in early March, with Israel announcing a renewed offensive in the Strip shortly after negotiations to extend the truce failed.