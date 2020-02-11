‘Abbas chooses terror and rejectionism, never a real peace partner,’ Danon tells UN

“Only when [Abbas] steps down can Israel and the Palestinians move forward,” Danon said after the Palestinian leader blasted the Trump peace plan at the United Nation.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon slammed Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, saying that if Abbas really wanted peace, he would be in Jerusalem talking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not at the United Nations.

“Progress toward peace will not be made so long as President Abbas remains in his position. Only when he steps down can Israel and the Palestinians move forward,” Danon said. “A leader who chooses rejectionism, incitement and glorification of terror can never be a real partner for peace.”

Abbas minutes earlier delivered an address blasting every aspect of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled Mideast peace plan.

He called on the international Quartet of Mideast mediators — the U.S., Russia, the European Union and United Nations — and the Security Council along with other countries “to hold an international conference for peace … to implement resolutions of international legitimacy.”

According to Abbas, “The United States cannot be the sole mediator.”

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft sidestepped a question about whether Abbas should be at the negotiating table.

“What we’re really supporting at the moment is having the two parties at the table together and be able to discuss how we can best facilitate this plan,” she said. “It’s a vision. It’s not a deal. It’s an opportunity and I think today was the beginning.

President Donald Trump unveiled the U.S. initiative for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Jan. 28. It envisions a “Palestinian state,” while permitting Israel to extend sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the strategically essential Jordan Valley.