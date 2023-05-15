Abbas on ‘Nakba Day’: Israel lies like Nazi propagandist Goebbels

The aging Palestinian Authority chief also called on the global body to suspend Israel’s membership.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday demanded that the United Nations suspend Israel’s membership in the global body unless it fulfills its demands to create a Palestinian state and allow millions of refugees’ descendants to return, effectively wiping out the Jewish state.

The octogenarian also compared Israel’s alleged lies to those of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“Israeli and Zionist claims continue by saying that Israel made the desert bloom. As if Palestine was a desert and they made the desert bloom,” Abbas said at a UN “Nakba Day” event commemorating the “catastrophe” of Israel’s founding in 1948.

“These are lies,” he continues. “They continue to lie, like Goebbels, and they continue to lie until people believe their lies and they continue therefore their false claims by saying that Israel made the desert bloom. Palestine was never a desert.”

Abbas also claimed that the fledgling Jewish state was required to accept the Palestinian “right of return” as well as the creation of a Palestinian state in return for UN membership. Both resolutions were not legally binding and had nothing to do with Israel’s establishment.

“Forcing Israel to implement these two resolutions was a condition, a prerequisite for their membership in the UN at the time. However, sadly, certain countries — we all know we are talking about, we will mention them later — in this organization have deliberately obstructed the implementation of these resolutions in a practice that undermines justice, ethics and human values,” he said.

“We demand today, officially, in accordance with international law and international resolutions, to make sure that Israel respects these resolutions, or suspend Israel’s membership in the UN, particularly since Israel never fulfilled its obligations and the prerequisites for its membership in this organization that they committed to implementing,” he said.

“Britain and the United States specifically bear political and ethical responsibility directly for the Nakba of the Palestinian people, because they took part in rendering our people a victim when they decided to establish and plant another entity in our historic homeland for their own colonial goals,” Abbas says. “These countries wanted to get rid of their Jews and benefit from their presence in Palestine.”

He went on to falsely cite National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as asking why the residents of Huwara were not massacred.

“When things happened in Huwara, Ben-Gvir said: ‘Why didn’t you massacre them?’ So what happened in Huwara, the killing and burning of houses and properties by terrorist settler gangs, happened under the protection of the Israeli army,” he said.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan slammed the UN for marking the establishment of one of its member states as a catastrophe as “appalling and repulsive,” and urged all UN ambassadors to boycott the Nakba Day event.

“On May 14, 1948, the State of Israel declared its establishment in line with the United Nations’ 1947 Partition Plan. The Arab states, including the Palestinians who lived in Israel, rejected the Partition Plan, and immediately following Israel’s declaration of independence, five Arab armies invaded Israel in order to obliterate the nascent state,” the letter opened, adding: “75 years later, on Monday, May 15, the United Nations will commemorate the momentous occasion of Israel’s independence, not by celebrating Israel and its accomplishments, but rather by holding a special event in the General Assembly branding Israel’s establishment as the Nakba – the catastrophe in Arabic,” he wrote in a letter to UN ambassadors.

“This event is a blatant attempt to distort history, neglecting the fact that those who paint themselves as the victims were actually the aggressors who initiated a five-front war on the newly established State of Israel. This horrifying falsification must not be condoned in any way, shape, or form.”