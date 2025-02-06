Accusing Trump of ‘ethnic cleansing,’ congressman proposes impeachment over Gaza plan

Democratic lawmaker calls for Trump’s impeachment, after the president proposed relocating Gaza’s population to third-party countries, calling the plan ‘ethnic cleansing.’

By World Israel News Staff

A Democratic lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives announced plans Wednesday to submit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over the president’s plan to relocate en masse the entire population of the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, President Trump spoke at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, unveiling his plan for facilitating the mass migration of Gazans and bringing the coastal enclave under American control.

A day later, Rep. Al Green of Texas addressed the House floor, accusing Trump of promoting “ethnic cleansing,” and thus a “crime against humanity,” arguing that it was sufficient basis to remove him from office.

“Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke,” Green told the House, “especially when it emanates from the President of the United States. The most powerful person in the world. When he has the ability to perfect what he says.”

Green slammed Prime Minister Netanyahu for not distancing himself from Trump’s plan.

“Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is no joke and the Prime Minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.”

“Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity and I stand here today to denounce what the president said, to denounce the complicity of the Prime Minister of Israel, and to remind people that Dr. King was right, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.”

Green vowed to bring articles of impeachment to Congress against Trump, without laying out a time frame for the beginning of the impeachment effort.

“I rise to announce, that the movement to impeach the President has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the President for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.

Green last year criticized Israel’s handling of the war against the Hamas terror organization, accusing the IDF of engaging in an “unjust, revengeful, might-makes-right offense.”

“No country can commit such atrocious injustices in the name of justice and expect the blessings of people of good will.”