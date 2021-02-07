Actress says Marilyn Manson’s abuse against her included anti-Semitism

Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP/Invision/Richard Shotwell)

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, who recently alleged that rock star Marilyn Manson abused her for years, posted on Instagram that part of the abuse included anti-Semitism.

The pair met when Wood was 19 and Manson was 37, after he asked her to star in the music video for his song “Heart-Shaped Glasses.” They were engaged for eight months in 2010.

Manson “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” wrote Wood in a bombshell Instagram post last week. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

While Wood’s initial allegations were made last Monday, she added new details about Manson’s anti-Semitism last Friday.

“I was called a ‘Jew’ in a derogatory manner,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me.”

Wood said Manson seemed relieved that she is not ethnically Jewish. Her mother converted to Judaism and her father is a Christian.

“My mother is Jewish and I was raised with the religion. Because [my mother] converted and wasn’t of Jewish descent, he would say things like, ‘that’s better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood Jewish,’” she wrote.

Wood pointed out that Manson has three tattoos associated with Nazism, including a skull-and-crossbones Totenkopf and an “M-swastika.”

“Totenkopf is German for ‘death’s head’ and typically refers to a skull-and-crossbones image,” Wood wrote, next to a photo of Manson’s tattoo. “’During the Nazi era, Hitler’s Schutzstaffel (SS) adopted one particular Totenkopf image as a symbol.”

“Among other uses, it became the symbol of the SS-Totenkopfverbande (one of the original three branches of the SS, along with the Algemeine SS and the Waffen SS), whose purpose was to guard the concentration camps.”

‘He did not have these tattoos when we started dating,’ Wood clarified.

In November 2020, an interview from 2010 in which Manson said “I have fantasies every day about smashing [Wood’s] skull in with a sledgehammer” raised eyebrows among the public.

Manson’s representatives dismissed the remarks as typical music industry hype.

‘The comments where Manson had a fantasy of using a sledgehammer on Evan…was obviously a theatrical rockstar interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account,” said a spokesperson for Manson.

“The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally.”

After another 10 women stepped forward accusing him of abuse, Manson denied all the allegations in an Instagram post.

“Obviously my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”