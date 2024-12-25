ADL applauds NY Governor Hochul for signing new social media transparency law against online hate speech

The new law forces major social media companies to be more transparent about their current policies on topics such as hate speech, disinformation, extremism, and racism, and will hold the companies accountable for hate content on their platforms.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) expressed gratitude to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for signing into law on Tuesday legislation that will help combat hate speech on major social media platforms and ensure a safer social media experience for all users.

Legislation S895B/A6789B, also known as the “Stop Hiding Hate Act,” requires social media companies to inform all users of its terms of service.

It also requires social media companies to submit reports about their terms of service and content moderation policies to the New York State Attorney General for inspection, and provides solutions for violations.

The new law forces major social media companies to be more transparent about their current policies on topics such as hate speech, disinformation, extremism, and racism, and will hold the companies accountable for hate content on their platforms.

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D, WFP-Manhattan) penned the “Stop Hiding Act” in partnership with Assembly Member Grace Lee (D-Manhattan) and the ADL. Together they have been advocating for its passage for years, according to the anti-hate organization.

“Today represents the culmination of the hard work of Senator Hoylman-Sigal and Assembly Member Lee and tireless advocacy from community organizations and constituents across New York who support this measure for greater internet transparency and safety,” Scott Richman, the regional director of ADL New York/New Jersey, said in a released statement.

“We know there is still work to be done to protect vulnerable communities from hate and extremism online, but we commend Governor Hochul for taking this important step in creating a safer internet for all New Yorkers.”

Hoylman-Sigal said in a released statement that the new law “will help boost accountability and transparency for social media companies who currently face far too little regulation, and create a safer social media environment for all.”

“With white supremacy, antisemitism, islamophobia, anti-LGBTQ hatred and anti-AAPI violence all on the rise, social media companies must ensure that their platforms don’t advance disinformation and hate-fueled violence,” he added.

“The current social media landscape makes it too easy for bad actors to promote false claims, hate and dangerous conspiracies, too often leading to violence like January 6 and the rise in antisemitism and islamophobia we have seen in the aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attacks in Israel.”

Lee noted that New York is only the second state in the US, after California, to sign into law a social media transparency bill that holds such companies accountable for their moderation policies and hate speech on their platform.

“Social media companies have created an environment where hate and disinformation spread like wildfire,” Lee explained.

“Algorithms that prioritize the most attention-grabbing posts often amplify hateful language, giving it a massive platform. These companies have a responsibility to protect users from this hate, but have failed to do so. The ‘Stop Hiding Hate Act’ ensures greater accountability and transparency on social media, requiring companies to clearly outline the steps they are taking to eliminate hate on their platforms. It will provide critical protections for all users online and hold these platforms accountable to the public.”

The “Stop Hiding Act” was part of a legislative bill package that Governor Kathy Hochul signed on Tuesday.

“With this legislative package, we are taking bold action to hold companies accountable, strengthen protections, and give consumers the transparency and security they need and deserve,” the governor said in a released statement.