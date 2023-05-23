AGAIN: Biden claims son Beau died fighting in Iraq

“My son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq,” octogenarian President Biden said on Thursday during an informal visit with troops at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in a video obtained by the New York Post.

It was not the first time the president made that claim. In October, he said that his son Beau “lost his life in Iraq; the following month, he said the Iraq was “where my son died.”

Biden’s son died of brain cancer in 2015 at Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Md.