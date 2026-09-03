Ambushes, bombs and drones: Hezbollah rebuilds for a new kind of war as Israel’s Lebanon exit plan stalls

Israel’s attempt to transfer control of southern Lebanon to the Lebanese army is stuck, raising fears the IDF could be pulled into another prolonged confrontation across the border. Israeli defense officials say Lebanese forces are not dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure as expected, while no agreement exists on who will enforce the deal or what must happen before Israeli troops withdraw.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, is changing the way it fights. With its Radwan Force invasion infrastructure devastated, the terrorist group is reportedly reorganizing into small guerrilla cells built for ambushes, infiltrations, roadside bombs, and explosive-drone attacks. Overnight, Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at Israeli troops on the Ali Taher ridge, where dozens of its terrorists are reportedly trapped.

Israel is now pressing Washington to force movement from Beirut as the IDF digs in and prepares for winter. The fear is growing that what was supposed to be a temporary operation could become something far more dangerous: another grinding fight in southern Lebanon.