American stabbed us in the back,’ says Israeli lawmaker

Coalition MK expresses hope Trump replaces Biden as president, blasts current administration for freezing arms transfers, limiting IDF’s ability to act against Hezbollah.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli lawmaker and member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition excoriated the Biden administration Wednesday, accusing the White House of betraying Israel at a critical moment.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva – Israel National News in the Knesset Wednesday, MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit), chairman of the National Security Committee, lambasted the Biden administration just hours ahead of Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress and a day before the prime minister is expected to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden’s candidate of choice to replace him as party standard bearer for this year’s presidential election.

“I think that Netanyahu’s trip comes at a very critical moment,” said MK Foghel. ” Why? Because if I turn my back to you, you will see the American knife stuck in my back.”

“Friends do not stab you in the back with a knife,” Foghel continued, lashing out at the U.S. over restrictions placed on the transfer of some weapons.

“The whole issue of withholding weapons from us, that they did not give us what was needed to maintain security for the people of Israel, and the whole issue of the possible war in the north and all the limits they placed on us – we need to overcome all that.”

“I want to believe that the Prime Minister’s presence there, his speech there, and the conversation with Biden and after that the conversation with Trump will lead to the lifting of the American embargo, and that the Americans will let us win and will not prevent us from doing so.”

Regarding the upcoming American presidential election, Foghel was unambiguous in his preference for Donald Trump prevailing.

“It will be easier for us with an American administration that understands that we are in an existential war that we need to win. I would very much like to see Trump there, but I do not rule out the possibility that it will be someone else.”