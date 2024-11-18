‘Anarchist AG declared war on the government’ – Officials

Attorney General’s inaction in the face of violent left-wing protests has caused “unprecedented damage to the rule of law and public order,” says minister.

By World Israel News

Government ministers and other coalition lawmakers are raising the alarm about what they say is the illegal intervention of Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara in government matters, with many calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire her.

The demand for Baharav Miara’s ouster comes on the heels of a recent decision from her office that Public Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir – whose ministry includes Israel’s police – does not have the right to dictate police policies, nor replace the head of the police.

Netanyahu should fire Ben Gvir if he does not stop attempting to change police policy and appointing senior figures within the force, Baharav Miara wrote.

In response, Ben Gvir said on Monday that Baharav Miara “has declared war on the government.”

“Pay attention, my fellow ministers, to what they are asking the prime minister to fire me for: because I backed our soldiers, because I spoke out against [Arab Joint List MKs] Ahmad Tibi and Ofer Cassif, because I criticized the courts,” Ben Gvir said.

Baharav Miara is “essentially the most dangerous person to the State of Israel,” Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem told Hebrew-language news site Kikar HaShabbat.

The minister referenced ongoing incitement against Netanyahu, including an incident on Saturday night which saw anti-government demonstrators fire flares at the premier’s residence, sparking a fire.

“She allows the left to run wild, to do whatever it wants,” Amsalem added.

Communications Minister Dr. Shlomi Karhi noted that Baharav Miara had not clamped down on increasingly intense incitement against Netanyahu, and that her negligence could potentially lead to the prime minister’s murder.

“The attorney general must go home today,” Karhi said in the Knesset plenum.

“If someone comes to kill you — including through weakness and agreement through silence — rise up and fire them,” he said, referencing a Talmudic self-defense ruling which says one should kill an aggressor in self-defense.

Diaspora Miniter Amichai Chikli wrote on social media platform X that Baharav Miara’s inaction in the face of violent left-wing protests has caused “unprecedented damage to the rule of law and public order.”

Chikli added that “in her serial disregard of wild incitement, she is a silent accomplice. The State of Israel cannot afford to have an anarchist in the post of legal adviser.”