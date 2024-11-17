Israel security agency chief says firing flares at Netanyahu’s residence is a ‘dangerous level of activism’

Ronen Bar: ‘The firing of flash bombs at the residence of the prime minister is the gravest kind of incident and is far from legitimate protest.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Ronen Bar, head of Israel’s Security Agency (Shin Bet) said that those who fired flares at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea will be dealt with severely and the incident shows a “dangerous level” of activism.

After three people were arrested in connection with the firing of flares at the Prime Minister’s residence in the early hours of Sunday morning, Ronen Bar said, “The firing of flash bombs at the residence of the prime minister is the gravest kind of incident and is far from legitimate protest.”

“This is rising to dangerous levels” of activism, he added.

Bar said that Shin Bet is required by law to protect symbols of the Israeli government, such as the Prime Minister’s residence, and that violent acts against these symbols would not be tolerated.

He said, “We acted promptly with the police to identify and arrest those suspects involved in the incident, using all the tools at our disposal.”

Shin Bet and Lahav 433 investigated the incident shortly after it occurred and called it a “dangerous escalation.”

No members of the Netanyahu family were home during the flares’ firing, and no damage was reported to the home.

The incident drew strong criticism from members of the government and members of the Opposition.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and National Unity chairman Benny Gantz strongly condemned the incident and said those responsible should be brought to justice.

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman said it “signifies an escalation in the attempt to harm the democratic institutions of the State of Israel.”

“Full backing must be given to the Shin Bet and the Israel Police in the investigation, and those involved must be brought to justice,” Liberman added.

President Isaac Herzog said he had spoken to the Shin Bet chief about “the urgent need to investigate and deal with those responsible for the incident as soon as possible.”

“The flames must not be allowed to escalate. I am again warning against increased violence in the public sphere,” Herzog wrote.