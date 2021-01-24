AOC ridicules Capitol protester arrested for threatening her life

“Assassinate AOC,” Garret Miller of Texas allegedly tweeted.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday responded to the FBI’s arrest on Wednesday of Garret Miller of Texas, who has been charged with five counts related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot including threatening to assassinate the progressive congresswoman.

According to the FBI’s criminal complaint filed in U.S. district court, Miller posted a photograph of himself inside the Capitol Building on Facebook along with the message, “Just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol.”

“Well, you did!” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.

“On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed,” she said.

“Just wanted to incriminate myself a little” Well, you did! https://t.co/Y0MbtHwsUr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2021

The FBI also alleges that Miller engaged in interstate threats.

“Assassinate AOC,” said a Jan. 6 tweet from a now-suspended account appearing to belong to Miller, according to a screenshot provided with the criminal complaint.

Miller also allegedly threatened the Capitol Police officer who shot to death an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt, inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

The complaint alleges that Miller stated on Jan. 10, “We going to get a hold of [the USCP officer] and hug his neck with a nice rope.”

Miller’s attorney, Clint Broden, said in a statement, “Mr. Miller regrets the acts he took in a misguided effort to show his support for former President Trump. He has the full support of his family and has always been a law-abiding citizen.”

“His social media comments reflect very ill-considered political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future. He accepts responsibility for his actions,” Broden said.

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she did not attend the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration due in part to “very real security concerns.”

“We still don’t yet feel safe around other members of Congress,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

She said, “A lot of members do not feel safe,” and claimed that one Republican lawmaker “just tried to bring a gun on the floor of the House today.”