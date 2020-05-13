AOC: We need to wean Americans slowly from capitalism, layer by layer

“You go for many days at a time, slowly adding layers and layers upon layers,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Democratic socialists need to gradually teach Americans about the devastating effects power and capitalism have on society as if they were schoolchildren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said during a video interview on Tuesday.

“It’s kind of like when you go to class, or when you go to school, there are folks that are going to yell and say, you know, ‘Why don’t you, you know, go from zero to 100 on ‘The View,'” Ocasio-Cortez said during a Facebook live video interview with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

“It’s because every time you go to school, you don’t go to class once and then graduate with a degree. You go for many days at a time, slowly adding layers and layers upon layers,” she explained.

Ocasio-Cortez encouraged Social Democrats to use evidence of police brutality and inhumane immigration policies as a springboard to create “alternative structures for a better world.”

She also encouraged the working-class to go on strike during the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The majority of Americans don’t know what a general strike is and so our responsibility is to talk about it, expand consciousness about it, and to actually create the conditions in which working people can generate and really exercise their own power, the power that they already have,” she said.

Meanwhile, in an effort to woo former presidential contender Bernie Sanders’ socialist supporters, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has hired Ocasio-Cortez to serve on his campaign’s climate change advisory panel, reports The Washington Post.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the “Squad,” endorsed Sanders on Oct. 19, 2019.

Speaking to the roaring crowd at the campaign rally, Ocasio-Cortez said Sanders’ fight for the underprivileged makes him the ideal candidate to lead a multiracial working-class movement.