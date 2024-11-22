‘Appalled’: Jewish organizations around the world react to ICC arrest warrants against Bibi, Gallant over Gaza war

By Jack Elbaum, The Algemeiner

Jewish organizations around the world reacted on Thursday to the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief, Yoav Gallant.

The court announced that it issued the warrants for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Gaza, where Israel has been fighting the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas for the past year.

An arrest warrant was also put out for Hamas terror leader Ibrahim al-Masri, better known as Mohammed Deif.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) said it was “appalled” at the ruling against the two Israeli leaders. “This reckless, irresponsible decision is a gross distortion of international law that harms the court’s credibility, completely undermines its core mandate, and emboldens enemies of democracy around the world,” it wrote in a statement.

AJC continued, “Rather than acknowledging the reality that Israel’s military actions in Gaza are solely focused on defeating the internationally recognized terror organization Hamas, securing the safe return of the 101 hostages still held by the terror group, and protecting Israelis from further attack, the court embraced the false claims that Israel is acting with malicious intent toward Palestinians, restricting humanitarian aid as a tool of punishment, and deliberately attacking and harming civilians.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called the ICC’s decision a “shameful and wholly political action on the part of the court.”

“The ICC’s rationale is rooted in unsubstantiated and specious claims, which run counter to the realities on the ground in Gaza, and send a disturbing message equating Israel’s war of self-defense with Hamas’s terrorism,” the ADL added.

“The court has ignored its own principles and practices in service of a political ruling. The court’s moral lapse only serves to further embolden extremists and incite violence against Jews and Israel. We urge global leaders to unequivocally reject the ICC’s wrong and dangerous decision.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) called on the US Congress to impose sanctions on the ICC for its ruling.

“The ICC has reached a new low in its morally bankrupt and legally baseless attacks against the Jewish state,” it wrote. “Congress must now act to sanction ICC officials.”

AIPAC, the foremost pro-Israel lobbying group in the US, argued that “Israel is our democratic ally fighting on the front lines against our shared enemies” and that “in the past, the ICC has also targeted the US, and today’s decision could set a precedent to be employed against America and other democratic countries.”

Internationally, Jewish organizations also lambasted the ICC’s decision.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany wrote on X that the warrants were an “absurdity.”

“Israel is defending itself against Islamist terror in Gaza and Lebanon after the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023,” the group added.

“The semantic dualism alone of putting Israel on a par with Hamas borders on impudence and a completely misguided understanding of the role of an international criminal court as a result of anti-Israel propaganda.”

The president of the European Jewish Congress, Ariel Muzicant, said in a statement that “in issuing for the first time arrest warrants for leaders of a democratic country together with one for a dead terrorist [Deif], the ICC has shown itself to be no longer fit for purpose.”

Muzicant continued, “It is beyond shocking that the leaders of a democratic state defending its own citizens can be made into international fugitives after a brutal invasion with a terror organization that uses rape, murder, and kidnap as its principal tools of war.”

He pointed out that “just this very week, the UN’s own agencies noted that Hamas have been looting dozens of aid trucks for their own population.”

The World Jewish Congress also made a statement, writing “The ICC’s decision not only undermines the pursuit of peace but also disregards the recognized right of a nation to act in self defense when facing the actions of Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization responsible for the attempted annihilation of Israel’s civilians.”

Argentina’s umbrella Jewish organization, the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA), said in a statement that the warrants “constitute a direct attack on the right of the State of Israel and all nations to defend themselves against the most brutal terrorism.”

“With this order, issued against leaders of a democratic country, the ICC has definitively chosen to position itself on the side of terror, criminalizing and internationally isolating the State of Israel in the context in which this country is fighting an existential war in its defense and in that of the free world,” DAIA continued.

“It is imperative, once again, to remember the murders, rapes, and kidnappings of Oct. 7, 2023 against the Israeli population, which is why the representative entity of the Argentine Jewish community demands the immediate return to their homes of the 101 kidnapped people at the hands of Hamas terrorism.”

Countries that are party to the Statute of the International Criminal Court are now obliged to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they enter their territory. The US is not such a country, as it withdrew from the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC.

The ICC also has no jurisdiction over Israel as it is not a signatory to the Rome Statute. However, the ICC has asserted jurisdiction by accepting “Palestine” as a signatory in 2015, despite no such state being recognized under international law.