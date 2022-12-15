Whose more worried about antisemitism – Democrats or Republicans?

Israeli and American flags are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, Dec. 6, 2017. (Flash90/Yontan Sindel)

By World Israel News Staff

A new phone poll of Americans claimed to have found a distinct difference between Republicans and Democrats regarding antisemitism in the U.S., according to a report from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).

Researchers from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut surveyed 1,614 U.S. adults by phone in from December 8th to December 12th, shortly after Kanye West engaged in a weeks-long antisemitic tirade.

The researchers asked the respondents if they considered antisemitism as a very serious or somewhat serious problem and whether antisemitism is a growing threat to Jewish Americans.

Although a very slight majority of respondents overall – 51 percent – said that antisemitism is a growing problem, there was a clear difference in the responses from those who identified as Republicans or Democrats.

A total of 73 percent of Democrats said that antisemitism is definitely a growing threat, while just 34 percent of Republicans agreed with that statement, according to JTA.

On a similar note, 83 percent of Democrats said antisemitism is a “serious” or “somewhat serious” threat to Jews in the U.S., while only 44 percent of Republicans agreed with that statement.

Once again, the majority of respondents – 60 percent – said that antisemitism is a serious problem.

From these results, it appears that while Republicans do acknowledge antisemitism as a real problem facing Jews, they are less likely to consider it an imminent danger the same way that Democrats do.

The survey did not ask Democrat respondents about politicians from their party who have made blatantly antisemitic remarks, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

A recent FBI report on antisemitic hate crimes, which was slammed by Jewish groups for excluding critical data, found that attacks on Jews in 2021 reached the third-highest level on record.

While statistics from New York and Los Angeles were excluded from the report, those Democrat-controlled cities saw numerous violent attacks on Jews last year.

The brutal assaults, which ended with Jews in Los Angeles and New York being hospitalized, were perpetrated by left-wing, pro-Palestinian activists.